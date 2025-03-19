Dog survives being shot in the head; now recovering with animal care centers

CINCINNATI — A Good Samaritan and two animal care organizations are being credited with helping save a dog found shot in the head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The dog, named Miss Scarlet, was rescued Monday by SPCA Cincinnati with the help of Care Center of Cincinnati and a Good Samaritan. Miss Scarlet was rescued alongside her eight puppies.

The dog, which was described as a stray, was shot by a neighbor after ‘exhibiting threatening behavior,’ Natalie Lotspeich, a neighbor who helped the dog said in a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

SPCA Cincinnati posted a video on social media Monday showing the organization taking Miss Scarlet in for recovery. Miss Scarlet was described as “the most loving dog” who is “thankful to be alive and protected.”

Miss Scarlet will now rest and heal as SPCA Cincinnati and the Care Center of Cincinnati work together to help her and her puppies recover.'

Rest now sweetheart. You're in loving hands. It was a very busy morning for our team as we took in Miss Scarlet and her 8 puppies from our community parnter Care Center Vets. We give many thanks to their outstanding team, as well as Natalie Lotspeich, for their dedication and rescue efforts. Miss Scarlet is the most loving dog. Nonreactive. Just... thankful to be alive and protected. Now is the time to heal. #CincinnatiHumane Posted by SPCA Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group