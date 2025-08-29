Doctors warn about uptick in e-bike, e-scooter crashes

DAYTON — Doctors are concerned with the number of kids showing up to the ER after a crash involving electric bikes and scooters.

Dayton Children’s Hospital said there has been an increase in e-bike or e-scooter crashes this year.

“It’s everything from external head injury to internal brain injuries, number of fractures of the arms and legs, and even some kids that have internal organ injuries,” Dr. Shobhan Vachhrajani, pediatric neurosurgeon at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said.

Just this year alone, Dayton Children’s has treated 81 patients after being in an e-bike or e-scooter crash.

That’s nearly 20 more than we saw in all of 2024.

Many of them happen over the summer months.

Vachhrajani said the youngest patient they have treated recently was just 8 years old.

“It doesn’t take much to injure them significantly, particularly if they are involved in some of these motor vehicle versus e-bike or e-scooter accidents,” he said.

Vachhrajani said the Miami Valley isn’t alone in this; they are hearing from children’s hospitals across that are seeing the same increase.

“We have to have the kids be street smart, be aware of their surroundings, don’t be distracted. I see a lot of kids out there with headphones on and not really looking around them,” he said.

His advice — always wear a helmet, and for drivers, always keep an extra eye out on the road.

