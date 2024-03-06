Do you want to become a storm spotter? Here’s what you can do

DAYTON — A week ago today, two tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley, leading to several homes being destroyed.

This time of the year coincides with storm spotter training sessions that are held by the National Weather Services and local emergency management agencies.

Kristy Fryman, the EMA Director in Shelby County spoke with Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn about the important role storm spotters play in their community and what attendees can expect to learn.

“Students are going to learn about basic severe weather safety,” Fryman said.

You can check out when your county has storm spotter training and how to register for free by visiting this website.

