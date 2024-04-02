Do you recognize them? Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspects

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two fraud suspects.

On March 18, a Washington Township resident reported several fraudulent charges on their debit card, but they still had their physical card, according to a social media post from the office.

Two men were caught on camera using a cloned debit card at Cincinnati area Kroger stores.

If anyone can identify these men, contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

