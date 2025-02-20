Do you recognize them? Deputies looking for 2 suspects connected to Christmas Eve shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize these two suspects?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman wanted in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting in Jefferson Township, according to a social media post.

They have been identified as Jaevon Wells and Tre’a Miller who are both wanted for felonious assault.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies responded to Fortman and Hackett Drives on Dec. 24 on reports of a shooting.

They found a man who had been shot in the leg in a crashed car.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man injured in shooting in Montgomery County

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said multiple casings were recovered from the scene.

Security camera footage revealed a drive-by shooting with a suspected vehicle identified as a White Ford Fusion, Ohio License Plate JXB8652, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies identified Wells and Miller as the shooters and both suspects have active warrants for their arrests.

Contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP if you have any information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group