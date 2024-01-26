Local

Do you recognize him? Police need help identifying person of interest

By WHIO Staff

Can you ID me? Riverside Police ask for help identifying this person of interest. (Riverside Police Department)

By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

The department posted the request to Facebook on Friday.

>> Inmate dead after escaping from hospital, shooting self with deputy’s gun

News Center 7 is working to learn why he is a person of interest.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or know his whereabouts, contact Detective Ritchie at Sritchie@riversideoh.gov.

You can also call dispatch at (937) 233-2080 to report any information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read