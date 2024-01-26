Do you recognize him? Police need help identifying person of interest

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

The department posted the request to Facebook on Friday.

>> Inmate dead after escaping from hospital, shooting self with deputy’s gun

News Center 7 is working to learn why he is a person of interest.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or know his whereabouts, contact Detective Ritchie at Sritchie@riversideoh.gov.

You can also call dispatch at (937) 233-2080 to report any information.

©2024 Cox Media Group