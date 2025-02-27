Do you recognize him? Man wanted for having weapons under disability, drug possession

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a wanted suspect, according to social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hampton Johnson III is currently wanted for having weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo on its Facebook page.

Please contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) if you have any information.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group