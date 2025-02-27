Local

Do you recognize him? Man wanted for having weapons under disability, drug possession

By WHIO Staff
Hampton Johnson III Mugshot Photo contributed by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a wanted suspect, according to social media.

Hampton Johnson III is currently wanted for having weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo on its Facebook page.

Please contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) if you have any information.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

