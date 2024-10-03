Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of check fraud

BROOKVILLE — Do you recognize this woman?

Brookville Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of check fraud.

They posted the suspect’s photo on social media.

The department said the woman is involved in a check fraud case in Brookville and several places across the area.

If anyone recognizes her, call Brookville Police at (937) 833-2001.

