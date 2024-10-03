Local

Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of check fraud

By WHIO Staff

Police looking for woman accused of check fraud in Brookville Photo contributed by Brookville Police (via Facebook) (Tom Simon/Brookville Police (via Facebook))

BROOKVILLE — Do you recognize this woman?

Brookville Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of check fraud.

They posted the suspect’s photo on social media.

The department said the woman is involved in a check fraud case in Brookville and several places across the area.

If anyone recognizes her, call Brookville Police at (937) 833-2001.

