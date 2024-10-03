Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of check fraud

BROOKVILLE — Do you recognize this woman?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brookville Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of check fraud.
They posted the suspect’s photo on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Large police presence responds to Dayton apartment complex after weapons call
- Microsoft to build $420M facility in Ohio
- These are the richest people in Ohio, according to new Forbes list
The department said the woman is involved in a check fraud case in Brookville and several places across the area.
If anyone recognizes her, call Brookville Police at (937) 833-2001.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]