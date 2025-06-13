Local

Do you know him? Police searching for man accused of buying laptop with stolen credit card

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole over $3,000.

According to police, the man stole a credit card from an Esporta locker room. He then used it to buy a laptop at Best Buy for $3,126.

Police say the suspect drives a gray Subaru.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to reach out to Detective Morrissette at (937) 426-1225 or email morrissetteb@beavercreekohio.gov.

