Do you know him? Police searching for man accused of buying laptop with stolen credit card

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole over $3,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, the man stole a credit card from an Esporta locker room. He then used it to buy a laptop at Best Buy for $3,126.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the suspect drives a gray Subaru.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to reach out to Detective Morrissette at (937) 426-1225 or email morrissetteb@beavercreekohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group