District alum expected to return as next Xenia High School principal

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is expected to name a new high school principal on Monday.

During the Board of Education meeting on Monday, the district will recommend Todd Whalen to the board for the position of high school principal, a district spokesperson confirmed. The current principal, David Torrence will be retiring at the end of the school year.

>> Approximately 75% of Ohio fire department to resign due to ‘unaddressed issues’

Whalen, a Xenia High School alum, has an extensive background in both education and school administration. Most recently, he served as assistant principal at Bellbrook High School.

Whalen also has experience outside of Ohio, as he’s worked in various positions for districts in Missouri and North Carolina.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton said he’s “excited by the energy, enthusiasm, and extensive experience” Whalen brings to the table.

“As our community knows, the high school experience is critical for student success, and I believe he is the right leader to help us move the district forward and improve outcomes for students,” Lofton said.

>> No. 25 Dayton overcomes big deficit to beat VCU in overtime, goes undefeated at home

Whalen is happy to return to the district he grew up in.

“I am honored by the confidence and trust shown in me by the district, and am incredibly excited to get started in my new role with Xenia Schools,” Whalen said. “I am truly looking forward to getting to know the staff and students at Xenia High School as we work together to build on and continue the proud traditions built over many years. After all, once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer!”

Whalen’s contract will be effective for the 2024-2025 school year and will officially begin on Aug. 1.

©2024 Cox Media Group