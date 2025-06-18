‘Didn’t have time to react;’ Driver injured in wrong-way crash after police chase speaks out

MORAINE — One of the drivers injured in a wrong-way crash after a police chase on Interstate 75 earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, authorities chased a pickup truck around parts of Montgomery County before the multi-car crash in Moraine.

Investigators said James Collins refused to stop for police, and Thomas Downey threw pieces of wood off the back of the truck during the pursuit.

Rodney Bogan was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

He said he was driving on the interstate when the cars in front of him slammed on their brakes.

Bogan said he swerved to avoid hitting them, but ended up crashing head-on with the pickup truck Collins was driving.

“I got 10 broken ribs, I have two or three fractures in my back, a fracture in my rotator cuff, and I had a collapsed lung,” Bogan said.

“They called and told my grandmother that I was passed on the scene. So I was gone, I had passed on the scene,” Bogan continued. “I can only imagine what was going through her mind.”

Bogan wasn’t dead, but in really bad shape.

“So when I got to the hospital and they revived me, it was so much pain. My lung was collapsed, I couldn’t really breathe, and I was like panicking and stuff like that, where am I? What happened? I was so delirious,” he said.

He spent more than a week at Miami Valley Hospital and went home on Father’s Day.

“The first night I cried for 30 minutes straight,” he said. “I’m thinking about my kids, and like stuff I can’t do. Like last night, my son has a new toy and he wanted me to build it, but I couldn’t.”

He works for Amazon and runs a landscaping business, but most importantly, he’s a dad. He said he can’t work due to his injuries.

“Basically, I’m in a total loss,” Bogan said.

Bogan added that it could take six months to fully heal, and could have permanent nerve damage.

“I have flashbacks of the crash still, or like if I’m in a car riding with somebody and a car comes up fast to a stop sign, it’s like I’m nervous, I clench up,” Brogan said. “I pray. It’s all I got, and I am thankful to be brought back to even tell this story of a tragic moment as it was.”

