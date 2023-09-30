DeWine issues statement amid potential government shutdown

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement Saturday on the possibility of a federal government shut down at midnight tonight and its potential effect on Ohioans.

DeWine issued the following statement shortly before 2 p.m.:

“Today many Ohioans are anxious about the potential of a federal government shut down and what it may mean to them. “I want to assure Ohioans that we have been monitoring the situation closely, and have been working to prepare for a potential shut down. We have made contingency plans to ensure that our state programs that receive significant federal funding will operate as normal for the coming weeks. This includes benefit programs such as WIC, SNAP, and TANF that provide food and other resources for Ohio families. Ohioans will have the benefits that they rely on. However, as I said earlier in the week, I encourage the U.S. Congress to work toward a swift resolution.”

If the government shutdown goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, it will mark the 22nd time there has been a gap in funding since 1976.

