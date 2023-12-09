DeWine declares today ‘Columbus Crew Day;’ Team plays for MLS title this afternoon

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is dedicating today to an Ohio sports team playing for a title.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted declared today, Dec. 9, Columbus Crew Day across the state.

The Crew are gearing up to host Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup Final this afternoon.

DeWine said Ohioans are behind the team as they chase gold.

“They’ve had a great season and we wish them luck as they work to bring home a third championship,” DeWine said.

The Crew defeated Ohio’s other MLS team, FC Cincinnati, to advance to the MLS Cup Final.

Today’s title match will kick off at 4 p.m.

