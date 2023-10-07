Local

DeWine declares day of prayer for Israel following deadly attack

By WHIO Staff

Israel Palestinians Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah) (Hassan Eslaiah/AP)

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is announcing a day of prayer in the wake of the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas.

In a proclamation sent out Saturday afternoon, DeWine, along with Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, declared Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 as days of prayer for the people of Israel.

This comes as the country faces an “unprovoked invasion of their country,” according to the declaration.

Earlier Saturday, DeWine extended his “deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel.”

“We offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas,” DeWine said in a statement.

At least 100 people have died in a multi-front attack on Israel by Hamas, an Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip.

