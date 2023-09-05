DeWine announces $100 million to help eliminate dangerous railroad crossings in local communities

Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday $100 million in funding to help eliminate dangerous railroad crossings in local communities.

According to DeWine’s office, Ohio has approximately 5,700 railroad grade crossings, which are locations where roadways intersect with railroad tracks.

Funding from DeWine’s new Ohio Rail Crossing Elimination Program will support the work of local communities to engineer construction projects to eliminate crossings and pay matching funds that are required for additional support from the Federal Railroad Administration, DeWine’s office said.

“To compete for federal grants, communities need the resources to develop the projects, prepare federal applications, and commit matching funds to make Ohio’s grant applications competitive,” said Governor DeWine. “Railroad grade projects can be complex and expensive, and without state assistance, most communities do not have the resources to develop them. This program will provide support to get these projects moving in the right direction.”

You can find more information about the program here.









