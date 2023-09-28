Detectives looking for suspect in hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit detectives are actively investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury.

Dayton Police said in a Facebook post that they are looking for a dark blue 2011-2014 Dodge Charger that is missing its front grille and bumper.

A vehicle pulling out of private property struck a Hyundai Tucson traveling southbound on Harshman Road on Saturday, Sept. 23, Dayton Police said in a Facebook post.

The Hyundai overturned and the occupant had to be removed and taken to a local hospital. The Dodge Charger fled southwest-bound on Brandt Pike after the collision.

Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to call Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

