OSHP: 1 hurt following 1-vehicle crash on EB I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:15 p.m.

A person is hurt following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County early Sunday morning.

>>Pilot dead after helicopter crashes while spraying crops in Clark County; NTSB investigating

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:34 a.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-70 near U.S. 127, according to dispatchers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NewsCenter 7 one person is hurt.

Traffic is backing up on Eastbound I-70 in Preble County while deputies and troopers are investigating.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Deputies are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County early Sunday morning.

>>Pilot dead after helicopter crashes while spraying crops in Clark County; NTSB investigating

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:34 a.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-70 near U.S. 127, dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have also been dispatched to the scene.

Initial scanner traffic reports all lanes are closed on EB I-70 approaching U.S. 127 but dispatchers did not confirm that.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group