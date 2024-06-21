Deputies seize drugs worth $70K, arrest man during I-75 traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies seized drugs and arrested a man during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Butler County on Thursday.

The deputy pulled the vehicle at around 8 a.m.

Bryan Miller, 53, of Galveston, Texas, was driving the vehicle and the only person inside when he was pulled over, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A police K9 detected drugs and deputies located concealed cocaine.

Approximately one kilo, or 2.2 pounds, of cocaine was seized, worth an estimated value of $70,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Miller is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies.

A 40-caliber handgun and ammunition were also found in the vehicle.

Miller is also charged with weapons under disability.

Jail records indicate that he is in the Butler County Jail.

