Deputies seize drugs worth $70K, arrest man during I-75 traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies seized drugs and arrested a man during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Butler County on Thursday.
The deputy pulled the vehicle at around 8 a.m.
Bryan Miller, 53, of Galveston, Texas, was driving the vehicle and the only person inside when he was pulled over, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A police K9 detected drugs and deputies located concealed cocaine.
Approximately one kilo, or 2.2 pounds, of cocaine was seized, worth an estimated value of $70,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Miller is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies.
A 40-caliber handgun and ammunition were also found in the vehicle.
Miller is also charged with weapons under disability.
Jail records indicate that he is in the Butler County Jail.
