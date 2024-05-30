Deputies searching for suspects accused of breaking into multiple storage units

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies are asking for the public’s help searching for suspects accused of breaking into multiple storage units in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Robert A. Bragg, age 47, and Heather J. Patrick, age 44.

The duo is suspected of being involved in multiple thefts and storage unit break-ins in Miami County and surrounding areas.

>> Mother of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment changes plea

Deputies said the duo are also known to steal guns.

Bragg and Patrick are believed to be traveling in a dark green colored Pontiac G6 with Indiana registration 718-CUL or a silver or gray Scion hatchback with Ohio registration KHW-6312, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have information about their whereabouts deputies ask that you call local law enforcement or contact Detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-3987 or email at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com.

Anonymous tips can be left on our website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.









©2024 Cox Media Group