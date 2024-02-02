Deputies recognize man shooting gun outside Harrison Twp. apartment; SWAT standoff ensues

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man is in jail after Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Harrison Township apartment building twice Thursday night.

>>PHOTOS: Man in custody after firing shots in Montgomery County

As reported by Mike Campbell on News Center 7 at 5:00, a domestic dispute cleared by deputies later turned into a SWAT standoff.

When deputies arrived on the 5100 block of Embassy Place for the second time, they saw a man shooting and knew he looked familiar.

“They came back on a report of shots fired, deputies observe a subject that was firing shots,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Haines said.

John Duke Sr. is in the Montgomery County Jail facing multiple charges, including felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, and carrying a gun illegally.

News Center 7 uncovered court records that show Duke was arrested at the same apartment and was accused of felonious assault and having a weapon illegally.

When Duke noticed deputies arrived Thursday, he ran inside the apartment.

He was not allowed to be there because he had been trespassed following his previous arrest.

“There was a question early on about the child being in there, it made us activate SWAT and Hostage negotiation teams a little early,” Haines said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man in custody after firing shots in front of deputies, locking himself in apartment

Deputies called for help from surrounding police agencies, SWAT, hostage negotiation teams, and a mobile command unit.

SWAT teams fired tear gas and less lethal munition into the apartment in an attempt to get Duke out.

“He was not legally allowed to be here, he was trespassed by the apartment complex because of this earlier offense, happened here earlier, he should never have been here, he should never have had a weapon,” Haines said.

Deputies managed to convince Duke to come out of the apartment peacefully.

He was taken to a nearby hospital before being booked into jail.

“Try to end this peacefully without any shots fired or anything like that. Try to restore some order to the neighborhood,” Haines said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Embassy Place standoff in Harrison Twp. Photo from: Jared Hall/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group