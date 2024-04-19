Sheriff’s deputies and medics staged a mock crash event for Clark County high school students.

>>PHOTOS: Deputies, medics stage mock crash for Clark County high school students

Greenon High School students learned about the dangers of unsafe, distracted, and impaired driving in Enon on Wednesday.

The Greenon Local School District posted photos of the event on its social media page.

“Let’s pledge to make our roads safer for everyone,” the school district said. “This simulation, for our high school juniors and seniors, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving, particularly driving under the influence and distracted driving.”

Among those the school worked in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Enon-Mad River Fire and EMS, Hustead Fire and EMS, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Deputies, medics stage mock crash for Clark County high school students Photo contributed by Greenon Local School District via Facebook (Greenon Local School District/Greenon Local School District)





©2024 Cox Media Group