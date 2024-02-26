Deputies, medics on scene after serious crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies and medics have responded to a serious crash in Clark County early Monday morning.

>>1 dead after crash on busy state route in Riverside

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at around 1:30 a.m. to the 8000 block of Springfield Jamestown Road on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters and medics are at the scene but did not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that several medics are at the scene on Springfield Jamestown Road near Clifton Road.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group