Deputies, medics respond after tree falls on house in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Deputies and medics have responded after a tree fell on a house in Shelby County early Thursday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at around 3:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Riverside Drive on initial reports of a tree on a house, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Scanner traffic is reporting there is damage to the structure.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatchers.

We are working to learn the cause and extent of the damage.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

