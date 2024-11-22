Deputies, medics called to head-on crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a head-on crash in Shelby County Friday afternoon, a Shelby County dispatcher confirmed.
Sheriff’s office deputies and Anna Fire and EMS were called to the intersection of Kuther Road and Fort Loramie-Swander Road around 4:30 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
