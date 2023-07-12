Deputies looking for suspects after theft at area Panera Bread

DAYTON — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after a theft at an area Panera Bread.

Mongomery County Sheriff’s Office said at the Panera Bread on Lyons Road a woman had her wallet stolen out of her purse while she was dining in the restaurant.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of three people they said are believed to be involved in the theft.

Anyone who can identify any of the individuals is asked to call Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.













