Deputies looking to keep drivers safe, ‘not to ruin Halloween,’ in Mercer County

CELINA — A local sheriff’s office says they will have more deputies on patrol for the rest of this month.

>>Emergency demolition ordered after vacant Springfield home catches fire twice

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey says deputies will be looking for drunk drivers as well as distracted drivers and those not wearing seat belts.

“Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving,” he said.

Grey added that the sheriff’s goal is to keep drivers safe, “not to ruin Halloween.”

©2023 Cox Media Group