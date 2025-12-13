Deputies issue arrest warrant for man accused of stealing $100 worth of Tide Pods from area Kroger

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man they say stole over $100 worth of Tide Pods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the reported theft happened on Dec. 8 shortly before 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Newtown Drive in Liberty Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the man on social media, asking for help identifying him.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared another post saying that with the help of the public, they identified the man as Thurman Leslie McIntosh III of Hamilton.

“While this may not be the crime of the century, theft impacts our community and local businesses, and we take it seriously,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help, saying that “teamwork — and a good sense of humor — can go a long way."

A warrant for McIntosh’s arrest has been issued, according to the post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group