Deputies investigating reports of overturned box truck in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a crash involving a box truck in Preble County on Monday.

>> Suspect accused of stealing ATV from elementary school identified

Just before noon, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 127 on reports that a box truck overturned, a Preble County Sheriff’s dispatcher confirmed.

The dispatcher said the crash happened on the ramp to I-70 EB from Route 127.

Information on any possible injuries is not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group