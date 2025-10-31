Deputies investigating reported crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a reported crash in Clark County early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Troy Road on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group