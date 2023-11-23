Deputies investigating after sewer camera stolen from local worksite

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after a piece of equipment was stolen from a local worksite.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 16 around 2:44 p.m. deputies were called to a theft in the 700 block of West Spring Valley Pike.

A plumbing company was doing work in the area and told deputies they had a sewer camera stolen.

A nearby surveillance camera captured an unidentified man in a Ford F250 truck top where the camera was and loaded it into the truck.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call (937) 432-2765.

