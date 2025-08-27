Deputies increase patrol after string of vehicle break-ins in Miami Co. neighborhood

MIAMI COUNTY — More deputies are in a local neighborhood after a string of recent vehicle break-ins.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that several items were stolen from vehicles early Monday morning.

The incidents happened on Loy and Free Roads in Springcreek Township.

“A vehicle was also stolen and later recovered in Dayton,” the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies have started to increase patrols in those affected areas.

"Residents are reminded to remove keys/fobs and other valuables from vehicles and keep them locked. Use exterior lighting if available‚" the sheriff’s office added.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group