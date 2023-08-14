Deputies: Driver charged after crashing into local creek

WASHINGTON TWP. — A woman has been charged with OVI, wrong way driving and more after driving off Interstate 675 and into Holes Creek, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded to a wrong-way driver on I-675 traveling northbound in the southbound lane early Saturday morning.

23-year-old, Gabriella Martin of Springboro, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima when she failed to maintain control and went off the road, an online crash report said.

Martin entered the interstate using the southbound Yankee Street exit where they side-swiped another car, causing minor damage and no injuries, the spokesperson said.

Authorities said she continued northbound to the McEwen Road overpass where she went off the left side of the median and went airborne over an embankment.

The car landed 20-to-25 feet below the surface of the roadway in Holes Creek, according to the spokesperson.

Martin was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Deputies said she faces multiple charges including OVI, wrong-way driving, failure to control and stopping after an accident.

