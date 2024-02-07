Deputies asking for help in identifying persons of interest after Butler Co. theft

BUTLER COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest after a Butler County theft.

A group of people are wanted for questioning for a theft that occurred on Jan. 31 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Liberty Center mall.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the individuals on social media.

They used a DSG bag brought into the store and concealed several Stanley Cups. They exited the store without paying.

Anyone with information on the identities of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Detherage at 513-759-7349.

Persons on interested in Butler County theft Photo contributed by the Butler County Sheriff's Office (Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office)

