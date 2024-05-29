Democrats plan to nominate Biden virtually to meet Ohio’s ballot deadline

COLUMBUS — In a rare special session, state lawmakers made a decision to ensure Ohio voters will see both major presidential candidates on the ballot this November.

President Joe Biden will be formally nominated as the Democratic presidential nominee through a virtual roll call ahead of the party’s official convention in Chicago in August, according to the AP.

A maneuver that will allow Biden to appear on the November ballot in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers have moved the deadline in the past for candidates of both parties, although they had not done so yet for Biden this year and were called to a rare special session by Gov. Mike DeWine to address the issue.

The Ohio House is scheduled to be in session Thursday at 10 a.m.

The virtual nomination will mean the roll call at the convention will be ceremonial only.

The virtual proceedings will allow Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to get the party’s formal nod, and will be very similar to the process used in 2020, when the convention went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeWine posted a statement on social media thanking the Ohio Senate for passing a bill today to put President Biden on the ballot.

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday did not say when the virtual roll call will take place.





