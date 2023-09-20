Delays expected after one-vehicle crash on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound, according to OSHP Piqua Post dispatchers.

The right lane on I-75, beyond Fair Road and Sidney near mile marker 87 is blocked but is expected to re-open soon.

One person has been injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the dispatcher said.

OSHP dispatchers said a tow truck is on its way.

No other immediate information has been made available.

News Center 7 will update this story when we learn more.

