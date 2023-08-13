Dayton’s Germanfest Picnic continues today

DAYTON — Today is the last day to attend the 40th Annual Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Germanfest Picnic.

The festival is a three-day celebration of the Miami Valley’s German heritage.

The free festival features authentic German food, drinks and live entertainment.

>> ‘Get Down on It;’ City hosting 4th annual Dayton Funk Festival this afternoon

Germanfest picnic will be held in historic St. Anne’s Hill at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse at 1400 E. Fifth Street . The footprint of the festival stretches along East Fifth Street from Keowee to Dutoit Streets.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

For more information on the event, you can visit its website here.

©2023 Cox Media Group