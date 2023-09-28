Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place this weekend at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — People across the area will be participating this weekend in the Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraising event to support the association’s programs, a spokesperson said.

Pre-walk activities will begin Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. It will be followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony at 9:40 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

There are over 220,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to reach 250,000 by 2025, according to the spokesperson.

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

