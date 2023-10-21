Dayton VA names Dayton native as next Chief of Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton VA Medical Center has chosen its next Chief of Staff.

The Dayton VA announced Friday that Dr. Lora Cox-Vance would be the one to succeed Dr. Tom Hardy after he retires at the end of the month.

A Dayton native, Cox-Vance is a Dayton Public Schools graduate and got both her bachelor’s degree and medical degree at The Ohio State University.

Cox-Vance joined the Dayton VA in 2022 as the Assistant Chief of Staff. Before that, she started her VA career in 2015 as the Community Living Center Medical Director. She later served as Service Chief, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Chief of Staff at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe.

