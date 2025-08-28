Dayton Public Schools release rules for 2025 athletic season

DAYTON — A local school district has released admission guidelines for the 2025 athletic season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Public Schools shared some rules for the fall sports season in a social media post

They said the purpose is so everyone can be safe and enjoy all the games.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ticket sales for students at high school football games will cease at halftime, while adults can purchase tickets until the end of the third quarter.

Additionally, students are required to be picked up within 30 minutes after the game concludes, according to a DPS spokesperson.

To maintain security, only clear bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will be permitted inside the venue. Furthermore, no outside food or drink will be allowed.

To prevent disruptions, anyone involved in an altercation will be removed from the premises and banned from attending future games, DPS stated.

The district encourages families to come out and support their student-athletes. They also emphasized the importance of cooperation with these guidelines to ensure a successful season.

By adhering to these guidelines, the district aims to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all sports enthusiasts this season.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group