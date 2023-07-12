Dayton Public Schools holding hiring event today for all positions

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding a hiring event for all positions today.

It will take place at the gym inside Belmont High School at the 2600 block of Wayne Avenue, DPS said.

Open positions included teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, mechanics, food service personnel, and more.

Candidates interested should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview and job offers may be extended.

