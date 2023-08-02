Dayton proposes charging fee for current employees who smoke

DAYTON — The city of Dayton could begin charging some of its employees a monthly fee if they use tobacco and nicotine.

The city is proposing an ordinance that would charge certain employees with a $100 surcharge per month, according to the agenda for tonight’s city commission meeting.

If passed, the charge would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

In 2019, the city announced it would no longer hire employees who used nicotine or tobacco. The city cited then a desire for a healthier workplace and environment.

Since then, the city has tested prospective employees for nicotine and tobacco in pre-employment screenings.

Employees hired before that ordinance went into effect were not affected by the 2019 policy.

The first reading of the new proposed ordinance is at tonight’s commission meeting. A vote could happen as early as next week.

