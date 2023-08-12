DAYTON — The third annual Dayton Potato Festival returns today.

The festival kicks off at noon and runs until 8 p.m. at Oak & Ivy Park on Anderson-Goodrich Ct.

The event is meant to “celebrate a collective of love potatoes of many sorts prepared in many delightful ways,” event organizers said on social media.

At least a dozen food vendors and more than a dozen craft and community vendors will be out at the festival.





