Dayton post of highway patrol names trooper of the year

DAYTON — The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named their trooper of the year, according to a spokesperson from the patrol.

Andrew Meadors is the 2023 OSHP Dayton post Trooper of the Year.

Meadors was named the recipient of this award for his persistent service this year.

Meadors exemplified, “outstanding leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public,” the spokesperson said.

He is originally from Centerville and joined the OSHP Dayton post in 2014.

Prior to joining the highway patrol, Meadors served in the United States Marines.

