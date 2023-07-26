Montgomery County law enforcement youth summer program looks to break down barriers

DAYTON — This week more than 50 kids are taking part in Montgomery County’s “Police and Youth Together” (PAYT) program.

It’s been more than a dozen years of kids and police connecting through outdoor activities.

“The goal of policing together is so that both sides, the police and the youth get to see the humanity in each other,” Alexis Webster, program manager for the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton said.

The program is for all kids ages 10-13 across the Greater Dayton area.

>> ‘Best case scenario for the situation;’ Deputies stop man from jumping off bridge in Xenia

Through games and instruction, these kids become friends with each officer.

“A couple of things we really promote here are positive adult relationships and decision-making. If we are here building those skills and taking the time to actually think about the consequences of our actions then that allows them to steer away from those choices that they might make,” Webster said.

Many of these officers look forward to becoming a positive role model for these kids but know it has a longer impact.

“The other thing is to make that connection just to make sure we have that relationship into those neighborhoods, officers like, oh, I remember him because I played kickball with him here,” Maj. Jeremy Roy with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

>> ‘It’s a big problem;’ Class being offered in Greene Co. to warn seniors about scams

Thursday will be the start of an annual family night open house.

“They’ll get the opportunity to get to know some of the officers and have really deep discussions to bring us all together and show the community what PAYT is about,” Webster said.

More information about the program can be found here.









©2023 Cox Media Group