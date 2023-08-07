Dayton police seeking information on shooting that injured 1

DAYTON — Police are seeking help from the public after a shooting sent one person to the hospital in Dayton Sunday evening.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2400 block of West Riverview Avenue on the report of a shooting, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Upon their arrival, officers located a victim who was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital to receive needed medical treatment. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Dayton police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867)





