Dayton Police searching for missing teenage girl

DAYTON — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing by the Dayton Police Department.

Saniya Sanders was last seen on August 29, 2023, and she has not shown up for school.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, the department reported.

Sanders has never run away before, but she was last seen willingly getting into a white Chevy Malibu, the department said.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and white sandals.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Saniya Sanders, contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 222-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Saniya Sanders Saniya Sanders (Provided by Ebony Smith)

