Dayton police search for missing teen

DAYTON — A 16-year-old male is missing, and the Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find him, according to a social media post from the department.

Jaml Williams was last seen on Nov. 18 wearing a red and black jacket, and blue jeans, carrying a gray backpack with a black “Jason mask” on it, the spokesperson said.

Williams is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams is insulin-dependent, the spokesperson said.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Williams, contact DPD at (937) 333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

