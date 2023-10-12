Local

Dayton police recruit seriously hurt in crash remains hospitalized; 2 others in stable condition

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police provided an update on a recruit seriously injured during a training exercise on State Route 4 last week.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton police recruit seriously injured in crash making ‘positive steps’ toward recovery

Solomon Kessio was on State Route 4 between Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road for a training exercise when a pick-up truck crashed into a police cruiser and struck Kessio who was outside the cruiser.

Kessio was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition.

>>Dayton police recruit seriously injured in SR-4 crash stable; 2 released from hospital

Dayton Police said in a social media post on Wednesday that Kessio is still in the hospital.

The two people in the pick-up truck that struck both Kessio and the cruiser are both listed in stable condition.

The department thanked the community for their support “during this difficult time.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read