Dayton police officers not indicted in shooting of naked swordsman in May

DAYTON — A Montgomery County Grand Jury has decided not to indict two officers who shot a naked swordsman after he charged at them in May.

On May 24, Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword.

Body camera video shows officers arriving on the scene just before 5:10 p.m. The video showed a naked man, identified as David Showalter, running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that the two responding officers fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised his weapon in an “aggressive manner.”

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, but has since recovered.

“Today the Grand Jury found that the officers’ use of force was justified, and their actions were lawful in order to defend themselves and the public.” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

Showalter is currently not in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

