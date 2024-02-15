Dayton police looking for nominees for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award

DAYTON — Dayton Police are accepting nominations are being accepted for a special award.

>>‘It was self defense;’ Mother says son accused of murdering wife is ‘innocent’

The department is looking to present an officer with the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award.

It recognizes a Dayton officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community, a department spokesperson said.

The award is named after Officer Steve Whalen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 1991 while trying to stop a shooting suspect.

He was known as a community-oriented public servant who made himself accessible to people above and beyond his normal police duties.

The award was established in 1993 to recognize a current officer who embodies a similar outstanding commitment to the community and community policing, the department said on social media.

Nominations must be submitted by March 15 at 5 p.m. It will be presented at the Dayton Police Awards Ceremony in late April.

To submit a nomination, visit this website.

©2024 Cox Media Group